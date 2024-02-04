Adams County man charged with manslaughter for uncle’s fatal stabbing

Published 10:19 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Christian M Flowers (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

NATCHEZ — An Adams County man has been charged with manslaughter after the fatal Saturday night stabbing of his uncle during an altercation between the two, authorities said.

Investigators charged Christian Flowers, 20, with the stabbing of his uncle Roy Aljerral Flowers, 35.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to 1261 Martin Luther King Road in reference to a stabbing incident.

Email newsletter signup

There, they found Christian and Roy Flowers still at the scene.

Deputies detained Christian Flowers and rendered medical aid Roy Flowers until AMR arrived and transported Roy Flowers to Merit Health in Natchez.  Roy Flowers was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

After processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators then charged Christian Flowers with manslaughter.

He is currently awaiting arraignment in the Adams County Jail.

More News

Two days left to place your nominations for best king cake in the Miss-Lou

GALLERY: Mardi Paws pup, kitty parade is a barking success

State hospitals got $658M in added Medicaid funds; how did local facilities benefit?

How many books did you read in 2023?

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections