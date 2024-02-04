And the winner is… Watch Saturday night’s crowning of Miss Vidalia 2024

Published 6:24 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The Miss Vidalia 2024 pageant on Saturday night was a night to remember as eight beautiful young ladies made their strides across the stage. From left, Marley Watson, Anna Claire Jowers, Mady Ainsworth, Caroline Rout, Sarah Freeman, Allie Grace LeBlanc, Alexis Byram and Emma Windham.

VIDALIA, La. — The Miss Vidalia 2024 pageant on Saturday night was a night to remember as eight beautiful young ladies made their strides across the stage.

Vidalia Women’s Club showcased the talent, beauty, brains and grace of Marley Watson, Anna Claire Jowers, Mady Ainsworth, Caroline Rout, Sarah Freeman, Allie Grace LeBlanc, Alexis Byram and Emma Windham during their annual pageant.

Additionally, nine lovely little pages and two handsome beaus shined like stars during the pageant.

Email newsletter signup


A highlight of the pageant is when contestants express themselves during the casual wear portion of the competition.

The ladies showed their creativity with outfits inspired by Legally Blonde (Windham), the LSU tigers (Ainsworth), the New York fashion scene (Rout), New Orleans Mardi Gras (LeBlanc) and Barbie (Jowers).

Entertainment for the evening included music by Britton Whittington, Maddybeth Wagoner, Addison Smith, Alison Lindsey, and Phoenix Higgins and a lyric dance by Phebe Godfrey.

The culmination of the night’s festivities was the crowning of the 2024 Miss Vidalia, Sarah Freeman.

Freeman also earned sashes for best sportswear, best evening wear, and “cover miss” for earning the most sponsorships.

The second runner-up for the night was Allie LeBlanc and the first runner-up was Caroline Rout, who also earned the sash for best interview.

The People’s Choice and scholarship award goes to Emma Windham.

Madison Ainsworth won most photogenic and Alexis Byram won Miss Congeniality.

The gallery below includes more scenes from the 2024 Miss Vidalia pageant.

Mady Ainsworth

Mady Ainsworth

Caroline Rout

Caroline Rout

Alexis Byram

Alexis Byram

Sarah Freeman

Sarah Freeman

Anna Claire Jowers

Anna Claire Jowers

Allie Grace LeBlanc

Allie Grace LeBlanc

Marley Watson

Emma Windham

Emma Windham

Top three Caroline Rout, Sarah Freeman and Allie Grace LeBlanc.

A packed house watches the 2024 Miss Vidalia Pageant Saturday night at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.

Eight contestants compete for the Miss Vidalia 2024 title.

More News

How many books did you read in 2023?

Initial signs of changes in court, DA’s office encouraging

MDOT gives update on Franklin, Wilkinson county projects

Stedman-Ulmer agency looks ahead after merger

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections