And the winner is… Watch Saturday night’s crowning of Miss Vidalia 2024 Published 6:24 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

VIDALIA, La. — The Miss Vidalia 2024 pageant on Saturday night was a night to remember as eight beautiful young ladies made their strides across the stage.

Vidalia Women’s Club showcased the talent, beauty, brains and grace of Marley Watson, Anna Claire Jowers, Mady Ainsworth, Caroline Rout, Sarah Freeman, Allie Grace LeBlanc, Alexis Byram and Emma Windham during their annual pageant.

Additionally, nine lovely little pages and two handsome beaus shined like stars during the pageant.

A highlight of the pageant is when contestants express themselves during the casual wear portion of the competition.

The ladies showed their creativity with outfits inspired by Legally Blonde (Windham), the LSU tigers (Ainsworth), the New York fashion scene (Rout), New Orleans Mardi Gras (LeBlanc) and Barbie (Jowers).

Entertainment for the evening included music by Britton Whittington, Maddybeth Wagoner, Addison Smith, Alison Lindsey, and Phoenix Higgins and a lyric dance by Phebe Godfrey.

The culmination of the night’s festivities was the crowning of the 2024 Miss Vidalia, Sarah Freeman.

Freeman also earned sashes for best sportswear, best evening wear, and “cover miss” for earning the most sponsorships.

The second runner-up for the night was Allie LeBlanc and the first runner-up was Caroline Rout, who also earned the sash for best interview.

The People’s Choice and scholarship award goes to Emma Windham.

Madison Ainsworth won most photogenic and Alexis Byram won Miss Congeniality.

The gallery below includes more scenes from the 2024 Miss Vidalia pageant.