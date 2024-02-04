Crime Reports: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Shondra Brown Henderson, 41, 16 Old Courthouse Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $300.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyrell Leshawn White, 27, 1106 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Bond set at $750.00.

Cadisha Alexdria Johnson, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of one count of simple assault and four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on simple assault charge. Bond set at $297.50 on first count, $352.50 on second count, $477.50 on third count, and $677.50 on fourth count on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Covington Road.

Trespassing on Primrose Lane.

Fire on Old Metcalfe Lane.

Theft on Elm Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Gloucester Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Little Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Matthew Holt Isbell, 18, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, and careless driving. Released on $1,500 bond.

Lucas L. Rogers, 39, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, suspended driver’s license (implied consent), and no seat belt. Released on $2,000 bond.

Demestra Winding, 36, Carmel Church Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Released on $10,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyrell Kelly, 31, No street address given, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Omak Lakemmione Pinkney, 21, Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held without bond.

Dewayne Mantrell Yong, 35, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Dog problem on Jack Kelly Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Theft on Carmel Church Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Intelligence report on South Shields Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Prentiss Highway East.

Accident on Mazique Lane.

Reckless driving on Spokane Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on Miller Avenue.

Property damage on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Morgantown Road.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on East Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Reckless driving on Firetower Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Braxton Creel, 21, 124 Belle Grove Circle, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment. No bond set.

Jeremiah Durham, 19, 521 North CV Bossier City, aggravated second degree battery and attempted first degree robbery.

Jatayius Johnson, 23, 27393 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, aggravated second degree battery. No bond et.

Quinn Johnson, 31, 1647 Park St., Jena, aggravated battery. Bond set at $40,000.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Louisiana 65.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Lincoln Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stop on Ralphs Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 65.

Aggravated battery on Louisiana 15.

Unauthorized use on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Belle Grove Circle.

Missing person on Louisiana 131.

Nuisance animals on Terry Circle.

Fight on Collins Road.

Automobile accident on Airport Road.

Harassment at Taunton’s Store.

Simple battery on U.S. 84.

Shots fired on Doty Road.