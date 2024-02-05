GALLERY: Mardi Paws pup, kitty parade is a barking success

Published 12:55 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Four-legged walkers and their two-legged friends participated in the annual Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon, hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Many paraders trotted on four feet with their two-footed best friends on Sunday afternoon for the annual Mardi Paws parade on the Natchez Bluff.

The parade benefitted HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue Service, and many of their adoptable dogs were also participants.

Learn more about the adoptable friends and how you can help at hoofbeatsandpawprintsrescue.org.

See some parade highlights in the gallery below.

