GALLERY: Mardi Paws pup, kitty parade is a barking success
Published 12:55 pm Monday, February 5, 2024
- Four-legged walkers and their two-legged friends participated in the annual Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon, hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — Many paraders trotted on four feet with their two-footed best friends on Sunday afternoon for the annual Mardi Paws parade on the Natchez Bluff.
The parade benefitted HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue Service, and many of their adoptable dogs were also participants.
Learn more about the adoptable friends and how you can help at hoofbeatsandpawprintsrescue.org.
See some parade highlights in the gallery below.
-
-
Trudy and her froggy friend won best dressed dog in the audience participation portion of the annual Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
The winner of the best dressed cat competition dressed like her feline friend Lexi. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Local Girl Scouts are among the two-legged participants in the annual Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Derrick is one of the adoptable dogs at HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Penelope, the dog who overcame all odds to survive, is the grand marshal of the 2024 Mardi Paws parade hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff Sunday afternoon. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Scooby dressed as a gator is on the prowl at the annual Mardi Paws parade. He is also adoptable at HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Lucky and her best friend won best dressed dog and owner combination in the audience particpation part of the Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Karren Ewing holds the unofficial title of animal rescuer at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Duchess Barrettes won best float in the Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Four-legged walkers and their two-legged friends participated in the annual Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon, hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Four-legged walkers and their two-legged friends participated in the annual Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon, hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Pafford ambulance service brought along their pal Daisy for the annual Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Daisy loves belly rubs. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Senior mama dog Sadie is queen of this year’s Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Murphy, one of HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescues adoptable dogs, is the King of this year’s Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Four-legged walkers and their two-legged friends participated in the annual Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon, hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Arrow enjoys pets at the Mardi Paws parade. Arrow is one of the adoptable dogs at HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Penelope, the dog who overcame all odds to survive, is the grand marshal of the 2024 Mardi Paws parade hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff Sunday afternoon. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Four-legged walkers and their two-legged friends participated in the annual Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon, hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue on the Natchez Bluff. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Nova Jean and her best friend won best dressed dog and owner in the annual Mardi Paws parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
-
-
Amy is a vision in her Mardi Paws costume. She is also adoptable at HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)