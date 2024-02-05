Get to know your heart Published 6:17 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Merit Health Natchez and AMR bring to Natchez the “Get to Know Your Heart” fair.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the hospital lobby.

What you will learn by attending:

Early Heart Attack Warning Signs

Your blood pressure

Your oxygen saturation

How to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Hands Only CPR demonstrations by AMR and Air Evac Life Team

Learn about our free Leap into Heart Health educational email series.

Email newsletter signup

You will receive short, fun-filled, fact-filled, potentially life-saving emails designed to help improve heart health.

Register at merithealthnatchez.com