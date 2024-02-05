Get to know your heart
Published 6:17 pm Monday, February 5, 2024
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Merit Health Natchez and AMR bring to Natchez the “Get to Know Your Heart” fair.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the hospital lobby.
What you will learn by attending:
- Early Heart Attack Warning Signs
- Your blood pressure
- Your oxygen saturation
- How to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
- Hands Only CPR demonstrations by AMR and Air Evac Life Team
- Learn about our free Leap into Heart Health educational email series.
