Published 6:17 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Staff Reports

Merit Health Natchez

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Merit Health Natchez and AMR bring to Natchez the “Get to Know Your Heart” fair.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the hospital lobby.

What you will learn by attending:

  • Early Heart Attack Warning Signs
  • Your blood pressure
  • Your oxygen saturation
  • How to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
  • Hands Only CPR demonstrations by AMR and Air Evac Life Team
  • Learn about our free Leap into Heart Health educational email series.

