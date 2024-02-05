MDOT gives update on Franklin, Wilkinson county projects Published 9:44 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Commissioner Charles Busby, Southern Transportation District, provided updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi, including projects in Franklin and Wilkinson counties.

“As I begin my term as Southern District Transportation Commissioner, I’m excited to see the new year start strong with many large projects getting underway in the southwest region of the state,” said Busby. “Several bridge projects recently set in motion will have a positive impact on motorists, marine traffic and our state’s economy for decades to come. I’m pleased to see funds from the Legislature and federal government at work to enhance infrastructure safety for the traveling public.”

Bridge replacement on U.S. 98 under way in Franklin County

A project began in November 2023 to replace an aging truss bridge with a modern post-tension concrete bridge on U.S. 98 over the Homochitto River in Franklin County.

U.S. 98 is closed between State Route 556 and Berrytown Road while construction is ongoing.

Crews are currently pouring trial shafts and constructing the work bridge platform.

The project’s scope of work also includes the construction of new drainage structures on each side of the bridge as well as construction of approximately 2,500 feet of new roadway.

This $25.7 million contract was awarded to Key, LLC of Madison and is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Slide, erosion repairs now complete on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County

A project to repair a slide on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County approximately 0.3 miles north of the intersection of U.S. 61 and Cold Springs Road is now complete.

The $1.3 million project was awarded to Midway Construction of Roxie.

Other projects in Southwest Mississippi include:

Bridge replacement on U.S. 98 begins in Marion County

Work recently began on a project to replace two bridges, both east and westbound, over the Pearl River on U.S. 98 in Marion County.

Bank stabilization efforts will also take place to mitigate erosion in the area.

Traffic has been shifted to the westbound bridge in a head-to-head configuration to allow for the eastbound bridge replacement. No wide loads will be permitted for the duration of the project.

After the eastbound bridge is replaced, the westbound bridge will be replaced and traffic will be shifted onto the new eastbound bridge.

The project will bring the bridges up to modern standards, enhancing safety for both motorists and marine traffic.

Motorists will benefit from wider lanes, and marine traffic will benefit from fewer columns and less impacts from erosion in the river below.

The $57.7 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace of Columbia and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Bridge replacement on State Route 149 ongoing in Simpson County

A project is underway to replace three bridges on State Route 149 in Simpson County.

The Sellers Creek Bridge (Bridge No. 128.6), the Dabbs Creek Bridge (Bridge No. 131.7) and the Dabbs Creek Relief Bridge on SR 149 are closed while the project is underway.

On these three bridges, caps are being formed, beams set and bridge decks poured.

This $25 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace, and Phase I of the project is expected to wrap up in fall 2024.

Phase II will involve the replacement of the Strong River Bridge and will begin after Phase I is complete.

Overlay, intersection improvements near completion on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

A $17.2 million project to overlay 10 miles of U.S. 49 from Magee to Mendenhall and make intersection improvements on U.S. 49 from Goodwater Rd. to First Ave. is underway.

All major work items including asphalt paving is complete, and the final stripe is set to be placed as soon as weather conditions allow.

The contract was awarded to APAC – Mississippi, Inc. of Richland and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Overlay ongoing on U.S. 84 in Jefferson Davis County

Mainline paving is now complete on a project to overlay U.S. 84 from the Lawrence County line to the Covington County line.

Next, paving will take place on local roads and shoulder gravel will be placed.

This $12.5 million project was awarded to APAC – Mississippi, Inc. and should wrap up summer 2024.

Mill and overlay to begin soon on U.S. 49 in Simpson and Covington counties

A $10 million project to mill and overlay approximately 10 miles of U.S. 49 from Mount Olive to Magee is set to begin this spring.

All travel lanes will be milled and overlaid with paved shoulders receiving a fog seal treatment.

The contract was awarded to APAC – Mississippi, Inc. and is expected to be completed fall 2024.

Mill and overlay project underway on U.S. 98 in Pike and Walthall counties

Work is now underway on a project to mill and overlay approximately 7 miles of U.S. 98 from the Bogue Chitto River to Industrial Park Rd. in Pike and Walthall counties.

The $6 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen and is expected to be complete in fall 2024.

Overlay on U.S. 98 in Walthall County now complete

An overlay project is now complete on 5 miles of U.S. 98 from Industrial Park Rd. to Old Highway 98 East.

The $5.2 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. of Brookhaven.

Widening and overlay project to begin soon on State Route 569 in Amite County

Work will soon begin on a project to widen and overlay approximately 10 miles of State Route 569 from State Route 24 to Coleman Road in Amite County.

The project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen and should wrap up fall 2024.

Mill and overlay underway on U.S. 84 in Lincoln County

A project is underway in Lincoln County to mill and overlay the paved shoulders, local roads and crossovers of approximately 5 miles of U.S. 84 from U.S. 51 to Monticello St. NE.

Asphalt paving is currently underway on the roadway shoulders. Once all the asphalt work is completed, new permanent stripe will be placed.

This $2.9 million project was awarded to Dickerson and Bowen, Inc. and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Overlay underway on State Route 43 in Lawrence County

An overlay project is nearing completion on State Route 43 from County Road 43A to State Route 184 in Lawrence County.

All work is complete except for final striping, which will be placed when weather conditions allow.

The $3 million project was awarded to Dickerson and Bowen, Inc. and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Widening and overlay underway on State Route 43 in Simpson County

A project to widen and overlay approximately 8 miles of State Route 43 from State Route 28 to State Route 13 in Simpson County is underway.

Mainline paving is complete and crews are placing shoulder material. The $2.6 million project was awarded to AJ Construction of Pearl and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.