Natchez church to host special showing of PBS ‘Gospel’ premiere

Published 2:10 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Staff Reports

Mississippi Mass Choir (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ – A Natchez church will be the site of a special screening of “Gospel,” a new four-hour docuseries that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song.

The series by executive producer, host and writer Henry Louis Gates, Jr., premieres Feb. 12 through 13 at 7 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

New Hope The Vision Center in Natchez is one of two Mississippi churches which will hold public screening events. The Natchez screening is Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. The Jackson screening is Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at New Horizon International Church Those interested in attending can register at mpbonline.org.

MPB also has produced original gospel-themed, local programming that will air ahead of the national film premiere:

On Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., MPB will premiere “Hallelujah: A Celebration of Mississippi Gospel,” a one-hour program featuring several choirs, including the Mississippi Mass Choir.

The footage was captured during a 2022 Juneteenth celebration at New Horizon Church.

A special companion radio documentary will air on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on MPB Think Radio and be available as a podcast download.

The radio special includes interviews with Jerry Mannery, executive director of the Mississippi Mass Choir; Doug Williams of the Williams Brothers gospel group and gospel singer Lannie Spann McBride.

Mississippi Edition will air interviews with “Gospel” filmmakers Stacey Holman and Shayla Harris on MPB Think Radio at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

 

