Natchez Parks and Rec opens registration for new baseball league Published 3:17 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

NATCHEZ – Youth baseball is returning to Natchez.

Natchez Youth Sports announced the the opening of registration for its Spring 2024 Baseball season. Online registration is available at natchezyouthsports.com. The registration period will run from Feb. 1 to March 1.

The new organization is open to all players, ages 2 to 12 and up. Previously, both Dixie Youth and T.M. Jennnings Little League organizations operated in Natchez and Adams County. This is the first year recreation baseball has been offered though the city parks and recreation department.

“Our youth baseball program is an integral part of our community, providing a safe and positive environment for our children to learn and grow through the sport of baseball. However, we need support from our community to ensure the success of our program. We are calling for coaches, umpires, volunteers, and sponsors to help us provide a high-quality program for our youth. By volunteering your time and skills, you will not only be making a difference in the lives of our young athletes but also contributing to the overall well-being of our community. We urge our community members to come together and support our youth baseball program. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of our future leaders,” said Ryan Porter, director of Natchez Parks and Recreation.

The leagues offered by Natchez Youth Sports include Wee Ball (3/4U), Tee Ball (5/6U), Coach Pitch (7/8U), Kids Pitch (9/10U), and Baseball (11/12U), each requiring specific registration fees ranging from $65 to $75. All leagues, except for 3/4U Wee Ball, are USSSA sanctioned and will adhere to USSSA rules as they pertain to recreational league play.

Both team and individual registration options are available. “However, we would like to remind coaches that this is a recreational league and encourage them to avoid forming highly skilled teams for a competitive advantage,” Porter said. “For more information about team registration, you can reach us at natchezyouthsports@gmail.com”

The upcoming season, set to run from April 15 through June 14, will consist of an eight-week, 10-game schedule. Regularly scheduled games will take place on Mondays and Thursdays, with make-up games scheduled for Tuesdays.

Postseason All-Stars will be eligible to play in USSSA Sanctioned Tournaments. All post season games and tournaments including the selection process will be at the discretion of league volunteers and coaches. Natchez Youth Sports and/or the City of Natchez will not participate in the post season team selection process.

A coaches meeting and a complimentary skills clinic will be held on March 9. Registration is not required to participate.

“Natchez Youth Sports looks forward to an exciting and rewarding Spring 2024 season, fostering a love for the game and a spirit of community among young athletes and families,” Porter said.

The mission of Natchez Youth Sports, our mission is to empower young individuals through sports, nurturing personal growth and fostering a sense of community. Through teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development, we aim to cultivate resilient athletes who thrive both on and off the field.

“We are dedicated to creating a comprehensive learning environment where all participants can develop their skills: players learn to play, coaches learn to coach, officials learn to officiate, and parents learn to display good sportsmanship,” Porter said.

“We strive to provide all participants with the chance to learn the fundamental skills of youth sports. We strongly encourage our coaches to adhere to the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) standard of ensuring that each young athlete receives at least 50% playing time. To uphold this standard, every player will have the opportunity to bat in the lineup and coaches are welcome to make free substitutions,” he aded.