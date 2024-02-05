Police investigating shots fired near East Oak, Minor streets

Published 8:25 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Around 20 gunshots were reportedly heard this evening between 7 and 8 p.m. in the area of East Oak and Minor streets.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to figure out who was involved in the shooting, she said.

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated as more details become available.

More BREAKING NEWS

Three aldermen face opposition in primary April 2; no one qualifies to challenge Mayor Dan Gibson

One man injured during house fire on old Metcalf Lane near Malt Shop

Report of shooting near Morgantown School proves to be unfounded

Natchez Middle School dismissed for day

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections