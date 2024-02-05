Police investigating shots fired near East Oak, Minor streets Published 8:25 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

NATCHEZ — Around 20 gunshots were reportedly heard this evening between 7 and 8 p.m. in the area of East Oak and Minor streets.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to figure out who was involved in the shooting, she said.

This story will be updated as more details become available.