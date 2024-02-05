Two days left to place your nominations for best king cake in the Miss-Lou

Published 1:27 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Staff Reports

Happy Mardi Gras text in gold glitter and a king cake with yellow, green, and purple sprinkles surrounded by Mardi Gras beads and a glittering fleur de lis.

There are two days left to place your nominations for the best king cake in the Miss-Lou!

Nominations will close at midnight Tuesday.When all of the nominations are tabulated, the Top 5 nominees will be put to a vote by Democrat readers.

From Feb. 7 to Fat Tuesday (Feb. 13), readers will cast their ballots. At 5 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, the winning Miss Lou Mardi-Gras King Cake will be crowned.

