Betty Lord Gousset Published 11:18 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Oct. 26, 1939 – Feb. 2, 2024

HERMANVILLE, MS – Betty Lord Gousset, 84, of Jackson, MS, passed away on Feb. 2, 2024, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Betty was born on Oct. 26, 1939, to Lynn Ellis Lord and Ouida Wise Lord in Natchez, MS.

Betty loved to cook and try new recipes to share with family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She retired in 1994 after working with South Central Bell Telephone Company for thirty-five years.

Email newsletter signup

She always had a smile for everyone and loved helping others. She was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Robert Austin Lord and John Lewis Lord.

She is survived by her sons, Ray Gousset and Robert “Bobby” Gousset (Paige); grandsons, Ryan Gousset and Parker Gousset (Lindsey); great-granddaughter

Kylie Gousset; brother, Lynn Ellis Lord (Gay); sister-in-law, Martha Lord, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private interment at her family plot in Hermanville, MS.