Dwight E. Lewis Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

April 27, 1957 – Feb. 4, 2024

NATCHEZ – Dwight was born in Natchez, MS on April 27, 1957. He graduated from Natchez–Adams County High School and attended Mississippi College in 1979. He really enjoyed music of all kinds and enjoyed writing music and playing the piano. Dwight sang with his dad in the Co-Lin Choir for a few years. He loved the outdoors, especially walking, hunting and fishing. We have many fond memories of holiday gatherings and fishing trips, each cataloged with a funny story to tell. He died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 4, 2024, in Laurel, MS.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, James and Yvette Lewis.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Van Lewis and his wife, Beth Lewis, and their children, Dr.

Jayne Bond, Kathryn Lewis, and Benjamin Lewis; brother, Neal Lewis and his wife, Andrea Lewis, and their children, Brittany Pigg, Rebecca Ross, and Laney Lewis; two great nieces, Norah Bond and Evelyn Lewis, and one great nephew, Harrison Bond.

Graveside services for Dwight Lewis will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.