MARDI PAWS CAUSE: To help more homeless pets, foster or adopt Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

NATCHEZ — Among the dozens of pets participating in the Mardi Paws parade on Sunday afternoon on the Natchez Bluff were 12 adoptable friends looking for a furever home.

The parade was hosted by HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue to help the homeless animals of the area.

HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue brought a dozen adult dogs from the shelter to participate in the festivities.

“This is only a fraction of what we have at the shelter,” said Kathy Fitch, HPR president. “There are three other shelters in the close Miss-Lou area that have as many adult dogs ready to adopt as we do.”

Many dogs remain at the shelter for several months before they can be transported elsewhere in hopes of finding a home. Karren Ewing, the unofficial animal rescuer and official victims’ advocate at Adams County Sheriff’s Office, has expressed her frustration with knowing when animals are in bad situations but being unable to help them because there is nowhere for them to go.

Unfortunately, there are more animals in need than there are homes to put them in. The situation can be made better if more people would be willing to foster large dogs, Fitch said.

“If you would like to help us take more dogs and help more, please consider fostering or adopting one of these dogs,” she said. “Even if you’d like to take a dog home for a short time just to give them a break out of the shelter, it’s helpful because it helps them to acclimate to home situations. If you’d like to be a foster home, please come and ask us. We’d like to talk to you about it.”

Even those who can’t foster or adopt, Fitch said to help by spaying or neutering pets at home.

“Encourage everyone in your area of influence to spay and neuter as well,” she said. “We’re here to help as many as we can, but if you want to help us, please consider fostering a large adult dog.”

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the city has adjusted its budget to help the cause.

“We are giving $15,000 to HoofBeats and Pawprints and we’re also giving $15,000 to Natchez Spay Neuter in addition to the $24,000 we already do for the Humane Society,” Gibson said.

Learn more about the adoptable friends and how you can help at hoofbeatsandpawprintsrescue.org.