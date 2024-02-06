Miss-Lou Mardi Gras parades scheduled this weekend Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

NATCHEZ — Two Mardi Gras parades are set to warm things up in the Miss-Lou this weekend.

The Krewe of Phoenix Parade takes place Friday evening followed by the family-friendly Krewe of Vidal parade earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Natchez Alderman Curtis Moroney, organizer of the Krewe of Phoenix Parade, said around 30 floats are expected to begin rolling at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

To ensure a seamless event, it’s imperative that no one park anywhere along Broadway Street from noon on Friday until the parade is over.

Casino traffic will be rerouted down Silver Street and back up Biglane Street.

Eyeing the weather forecast, “It’s going to be warm this year,” Moroney said. “We may have some rain late in the evening but I’m being optimistic that it may not be raining around parade time.”

Rain or shine, festivities are still scheduled to take place, “Pack an umbrella just in case,” Moroney said.

This year, spectators will find one or two new floats and some familiar favorites, he said.

“We’ve also got a new band this year. Marksville High School is coming over. They have not done our parade before,” he said.

Moroney said for the best parade viewing, find a spot along the route with fewer people.

“Everyone wants to pile in at the beginning and that’s not always the best place,” he said.

The parade starts on Broadway Street and rolls up Franklin Street, across Rankin Street, Down Main Street, left onto Canal Street, right onto Orleans Street in front of Rosalie, and then ends back on Broadway Street.

Then on Saturday, weather permitting, the Krewe of Vidal has a Mardi Gras parade to keep the party rolling. Planned festival activities on the Vidalia riverfront after the parade have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date, parade founder Cassandra Lynch said.

The parade lineup is at 2 p.m. at Vidalia High School.

At 3 p.m. the parade will roll along Carter Street to Vidalia Upper Elementary.

Some who’ve already agreed to join the fun are the Prince and Princess from Vidalia Lower Elementary’s Mardi Gras court and the Vidalia, Natchez and Ferriday High School bands.

“It’s not too late to join the fun” as a parade participant, Lynch said. “There’s always room for more.”

Everyone is welcome — bands, dance groups, ATVs, horses, four-wheelers, floats and cars — provided the entertainment provided is family-friendly and respectful and no offensive music is used. There’s also no entry fee, Lynch said. For children participating, a grown-up must be with them.

“I’m asking all Krewes, various organizations, and individuals to be a part of this event. To enter your float or vehicle please contact me,” she said.

For information on joining the parade contact Lynch at 318-518-7656.

For the latest updates on parade activities and weather information, follow Krewe of Vidal on social media.