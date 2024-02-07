Albert Lee Hickombottom Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

May 18, 1962 – Jan. 23, 2024

Remember, O LORD, thy tender mercies and thy lovingkindness; for they have been ever from ancient times to everlasting. Remember not the sins of our youth, nor our transgressions: according to thy mercy remember thou me for thy goodness sake, O LORD. Psalm 25:6-7

NATCHEZ – Celebration of Life Service for Albert Lee Hickombottom, 61, of Natchez, who peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS, will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Public visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com