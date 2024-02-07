Court Cases: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1:

Kedric T. Bindon charged with vulnerable person. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Arthur Grayson charged with sale of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Jan. 23:

Steven Vanwinkle pleaded guilty to felony malicious mischief in Judge Drake’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, with any remaining time suspended open successful enrollment and completion of the Sixth Judicial District Accountability and Recovery Court Program. Sentence shall run concurrently with the sentence asset forth in Adams County Cause No. 23-KR-0122-D. Must pay court costs of $432.50, a prosecution fee of $250.00, restitution in the amount of $5,000.00, and all costs and fees associated with the Sixth Judicial District Accountability and Recovery Court Program.

Steven Vanwinkle pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of burglary – breaking inner door of dwelling in Judge Drake’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, with any remaining time suspended upon successful enrollment and completion of the Sixth Judicial District Accountability and Recovery Court Program. Sentence shall run concurrently with the sentence set forth in Adams County Cause No. 21-KR-0105(B)-D. Must pay court costs of $432.50, a prosecution fee of $250.00, and all costs and fees associated with the Sixth Judicial District Accountability and Recovery Court Program.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 31:

Cadisia Alexandrea Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended Fine set at $748.75.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. Sentenced to 30 days with for days suspended and two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Antonio Robinson, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Ronisha Marie Jones, 19, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Ronisha Marie Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jeremy Demetrie Smith, 36, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Jeremy Demetrie Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Fine set at $748.75.

Tyrell Leshawn White, 27, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Fine set at $750.00.

Tyrell Leshawn White, 27, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Jan. 30:

Clifford Scott Cooke, 49, pleaded guilty to arson – dwelling amended to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time serve. Fine set at $748.75.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to robbery amended to lesser charge of shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with four days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Eddie Wayne Jones, 57, charged with vulnerable adult: unlawful for any person to abuse, neglect, or exploit any vulnerable adult. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 31:

Chase Jordan, 39, Bolton, sentenced to four years in the department of corrections with three years suspended and credit for 54 days served.

Friday, Feb. 2:

Jacyla Aswell, 29, Monterey, court sentenced to one year in the department of corrections suspended with one year probation for simple burglary.

Kenya King, 20, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years suspended with two years of probation with credit for 40 days served for aggravated battery and flight from an officer.