Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Adams County

Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Civil suits:

Estate of Helen G. Ratcliff.

Estate of Barbara Fletcher.

Alfredo E. Orellana Cruz v. Dilma F. Mendez Posadas.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Joshua Wade Hunt, 34, Roxie to Princess Roberta Purnell, 39, Natchez.

Kyle Wilson Johnese, 25, Natchez to Kayla Lindsey Wisner, 24, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 25-31

Mark F. Werkowitch and Lisa A. Werkowitch to Werkowitch Living Trust, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Oak Street.

Sanders Coley Jr. to Stephen Parks and Denise Parks, lot 98 Brooklyn Subdivision.

William Harvey Schramm to Breida Perez, Hailey Chermaine, Brook Dewey, and Rebecca Martin, lot 3B of Subdivision of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Jefferson Street Methodist Church, Inc. to William H. Wilkerson and Ashley D. Wilkerson, lot 14 Woodhaven Development Number One.

Woody Townsend and Jenny Townsend to Rachel Fay Andre, lot 147 Woodland Park Addition.

Jimmie Nell Whetstone to Louie Michael Willis and Lyndia Sharon Willis, a 1.32 Acre Portion of Retirement Plantation.

Scott Stillman to Stephanie Smith Anderson, lot 45 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

James Johnson and Georgia T. Johnson to Calvin Perry, lot 4 Montebello Gardens (First Development).

GMG Properties, LLC to Jason Lawrence Foret, +/- 6.06 Acre Tract Portion of Southwood Lodge.

Eva Gay Owen to Anton Wajdi, land beginning at a point on the southerly right-of-way boundary of Liberty Road.

Mortgages:

Jan. 25-31

Stephen Parks and Denise Parks to Mortgage Research Center, LLD d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 98 Brooklyn Subdivision.

John T. Switzer and Alicia J. Switzer to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the Northwest corner of Elgin Plantation.

William H. Wilkerson and Ashley D. Wilkerson to Jefferson Street Methodist Church, Inc., lot 14 Woodhaven Development Number One.

James Germany to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin in a fence, being the Southwest corner of Tract “R” Magnolia Acres Subdivision.

Rachel Fay Andre to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 147 Woodland Park Addition.

Ben Lomond Plantation, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, 227.7 Acre Tract Portion of Tract I, Portion of Ben Lomond Plantation.

Marlon Johnson and Tanya McGowan-Johnson to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, a 7.00 +/- Acre Portion of Tracts B-2 and C Poverty Hill Plantation.

Calvin Perry to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 4 Montebello Gardens (First Development).

Jason Lawrence Foret to First Guaranty Bank, +/- 6.06 Acre Tract Portion of Southwood Lodge.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Feb. 1

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Civil suits:

Journey Blue Evans v. Madolynne Renee Holskey.

Aleshia Dennis Shaw v. Doris Noble Hargrave.

MIMG CXXIX Acadian v. Mohogany England.

State of Louisiana v. Mark Allen Everhart Jr.

Ashley M. Wynn v. Mark Allen Everhart Jr.

Sharon Champlin Robillrd vs. Tristan Glen Nolan.

State of Louisiana v. Tristian Glen Nolan.

State of Louisiana v. Genesia S. Green.

Bertha Taylor v. Genesia S. Green.

Bethany Smith v. William Peyton Johnson III.

State of Louisiana v. William Peyton Johnson III.

Joi Webber v. Ebony Webber. (Custody)

Jamar White v. Ebony Webber. (Custody)

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Lula F. Scott.

In the Matter of Lucille Hensley Renfrow.

Divorces:

Kethryn Kelsey Roberts v. Graham Matthew Roberts.

Marriage license applications:

Brenden Ray Hebert, 18, Ferriday to Jaci Marie Flores, 21, Ferriday.

Charles Edward James III, 53, Ferriday to Audra Ater Magee, 48, Clayton.

Jason Michael Holland, 49, Monterey to Mona Lynn Lipsey, 51, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Andrew Wade Miller and Elizabeth Kay Miller to Hucheryl Marie Walker, lot 12 Dale Acres Subdivision.

James Victor Brown and Pascha Cater Brown to Justin Clarkston, lot 61 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Mortgages:

TMRE, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2 Gillespie Heights, First Development.