Herb Day to take place Feb. 24 at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit will host Herb Day on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden.

At Herb Day, guests can find thousands of healthy herbs and All-America Selections vegetable plants as well as local vendors selling their handmade wares and food trucks selling delicious fare.

Herb Day also will host educational sessions on herb gardening basics from 9 to 10 a.m., companion planting and container gardening from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and herb preservation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It is strongly recommended to bring a wagon to tote around purchases. Cash and cards are accepted forms of payment.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Contact the Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit at www.hsabr.com for more information.

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is located at 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.