‘In Loving Memory:’ Bench dedicated at Duncan Park golf course to late Henry Eddie West Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

1 of 5

NATCHEZ — The late Henry Eddie West —“One of the best amateur golfers in the nation,” according to Ward One Alderwoman Valencia Hall — was honored Friday with a memorial bench at one of his favorite spots, the Duncan Park golf course.

West was the cofounder and president of Natchez Harvest Golf Club, which for decades has brought golfers to Natchez from all over the world for tournaments.

“In 2019 for the largest gathering of golfers for this area, 120 in number, both Beau Pre and Duncan Park golf courses were used for the tournament,” Hall said. “He brought in members from the Bahamas and was known locally, statewide, nationally and internationally. Mr. West was an ambassador and we are so proud today to unveil a bench in his honor.”

West’s involvement in golf continued through his illness until he died in April 2023, Hall added. He was 79 years old.

He was the son of the late Artimese Morris West and the late George F. West Sr. and was a 1961 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School.

West was a retired mortician at West Gate Funeral Home.

Former mayor Philip West, who referred to Henry Eddie West by his common name Eddie, said West was very competitive and was proud when they would compete together all over the country and won tournaments.

“Many don’t know this but Eddie was also a superstar basketball player,” West said. “But his love really went to golf.”

Around 40 people watched the unveiling of the memorial bench on Friday, including members of the West family and members of the Harvest Golf Club.

The oldest member in attendance is 93.

West taught both younger and older generations how to play, Phillip West said.

“He was always willing to share his knowledge with any and everybody,” he said.

A plaque on the bench reads, “In Loving Memory, Henry Eddie West, The Greatest Mentor and Ambassador of the Game of Golf.”