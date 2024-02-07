Mary Morris Published 11:22 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Jan. 25, 1939 – Jan. 27, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Louise Morris, 85, of Natchez, who passed away on Jan. 27, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Mary, affectionately known as “Weezy”, was born on Jan. 25, 1939, in Natchez, MS, to Elmore and Lizzie Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carney Ray Morris; her daughter, Tammie Christmas; her son, Claude Williams; her sister, Claudia Quinn; and two brothers, Elmore Williams and Percy Williams.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories her son, Percy Williams; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Ralph Patterson; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Norman and Mary Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.