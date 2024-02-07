Mayor, aldermen call special meeting for Thursday; plan to consider sale of city property for retail development Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet in special session on Thursday at 3 p.m.

On the agenda is the consideration of an offer to purchase city property located near Walmart on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson would not provide specifics, but said a developer is interested in the property for retail development.

Also on Thursday’s agenda:

• consideration of approving a contract with Volkert Engineering to develop a repair or replacement strategy for the Canal Street Bridge.

• consideration of approval to advertise for a request for proposals for development for the north end of the depot building on the bluff.

• approving a request for proposals for solid waste, recycling and garbage disposal in the city. The city’s current contract with Arrow Disposal Services Inc. began in June 2018 and will expire on May 31.

• consideration of accepting a resolution from the Adams County Board of Supervisors authorizing application of the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Program to the City of Natchez. The Natchez Fire Department is contracted by the Board of Supervisors to provide fire-fighting services in the county. That contract is on a month-to-month basis. Aldermen will also discuss the details of a loan to pay for the new truck, which is a Rosenbauer pumper apparatus unit, which will be able to carry a large amount of water to sites in the county for fire fighting.

The meeting may also include a closed session to discuss agenda items that are allowed to be discussed privately, such as the sale of real estate.