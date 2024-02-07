Rebels hold off Silliman to advance to MAIS Class 5A South State boys’ semis Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

AMITE, La. — Tyson Young was not only the leading scorer for Adams County Christian School’s varsity boys’ basketball team, he also came through in the fourth quarter with the Rebels trying to hold off Silliman Institute in their MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament quarterfinal-round game.

Young finished with 20 points, 10 of them from the free-throw line in the clutch, as the District 4-5A No. 2 seed ACCS Rebels edged past the District 3-5A No. 3 seed Silliman Institute Wildcats 58-48 last Tuesday afternoon at Oak Forest Academy to keep their season going.

ACCS went into halftime up by just two points, but it was an change in defense that allowed the Rebels to outscore Silliman 19-5 in the third quarter for a 43-27 lead. However, the Wildcats would not go away quietly.

“Our third quarter (was key to our team’s win),” ACCS head coach Matthew Freeman said. “We came out of halftime, we made adjustments on defense. We were more aggressive and forced some turnovers, holding them to five points. They got back in the game in the fourth quarter.”

In fact, the Wildcats cut the Rebels’ lead all the way down to three points at one point before ACCS finally put away Silliman. Young was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line as Freeman put it “when we needed it most.”

The first half was perhaps closer than Freeman would have wanted it to be. The Rebels were only up 13-11 after one quarter of play and then both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter, giving ACCS a 24-22 lead at the half.

“Silliman’s got a good ball club. They’re fast and physical. They forced some turnovers that helped keep them in the ball game,” Freeman said.

Freeman added that Lance White and Charles Brooks also stepped up for ACCS with eight and six points, respectively. They also got some key rebounds for the Rebels.

“My post players, Lance and Charles, were able to get some easy buckets inside. We had a size advantage on them down low,” Freeman said.

Landon McGuire also scored eight points and Jack Peterman added seven points for ACCS. The Rebels improved to 20-3 overall and will take on the winner of Wednesday night’s game between District 4-5A No. 4 seed St. Aloysius High School and District 3-5A No. 1 seed Oak Forest Academy. The win also ensured the Rebels a berth in next week’s Class 5A State Tournament.

Brookhaven Academy girls 73, ACCS 22 (Tues. afternoon)

AMITE, La. — Ella Smith led District 3-5A No. 1 seed Brookhaven Academy with a game-high 20 points and Ainsley Orr added 16 points as the Lady Cougars defeated District 4-5A No. 4 seed Adams County Christian School 73-22 last Tuesday afternoon in the girls’ quarterfinals of the MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Oak Forest Academy.

Brookhaven Academy, one of the top teams in all of Class 5A, dominated ACCS in the first half. The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 25-9 lead over the Lady Rebels at the end of the first quarter and then used a 30-8 advantage in the second quarter for a commanding 55-17 halftime lead.

Kessley Maples led ACCS with seven points and Maddie Donaldson added five points. D’Kiyah Davis, one of the Lady Rebels’ leading scorers throughout the season, was held to just three points.

The Lady Rebels were eliminated from postseason play with the loss and they finished the season with an overall record of 7-16.