Robert Odell Campbell Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

March 15. 2004 – January 19, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Robert Odell Campbell, 19, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Fayette will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church–The Vision Center with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Robert was born March 15, 2004, in Natchez, the son of Stacye Strauder Moore and Robert Campbell. He was a graduate of Natchez High Class of 2022 and was employed as a mechanic at Great River Chevrolet. Mr. Campbell was a member of New Zion #1 Baptist Church where he served with the Usher Ministry. Robert enjoyed rodeos, racing, and four-wheeler riding.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Stacye Moore (Marcus) and Robert Campbell (Veronica); sister, Lillian Curtis (Aaron) brothers, Braxton Grippi, Odellquis Banks, and Jeremiah Campbell; grandparents, Velma Strauder, Willie Strauder (Diane), Ozella Franklin, Clyde Campbell and Patricia Moore; niece, Lauryn Curtis; uncles, Benjamin Strauder and David Franklin; aunts, Contina Minor, Brittany Moore and Troylynn Thomas, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com