Shirley R. Davis Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Oct. 8, 1951 – Jan. 31, 2024

SAINT JOSEPH, LA – Funeral services for Shirley R. Davis, 72, of Saint Joseph, LA will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. from Pilgrim Baptist Church in Saint Joseph under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Consurella Cemetery in Waterproof (Lake St. John), LA. Pastor Adrian Lundy will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Davis, daughter of Hezekiah and Mary Bohanon Ranson, was born in Newellton, LA, and died at the Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a retired CNA and a member of Goldbell Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Willie Davis; her children, Shawn Brown (Jacqueline), and Terry Jenkins all of Saint Joseph, Marcus Davis (LaKeisha) of Baton Rouge, Willie Davis, Jr., and Brenda Davis both of Ferriday; one brother, Tommy Winston of Redwood, CA; one sister, Dorothy Rickettes of Missouri City, TX. Also, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one uncle, Sammie Bohanon of Vicksburg, MS.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com