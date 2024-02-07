Who will be crowned the best king cake in the Miss-Lou? Voters to decide starting today!

Published 1:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Staff Reports

The nominees are set, and now the voting begins in the Natchez Democrat’s inaugural King Cake contest.

Over the last seven days, area king cake lovers cast their nominations for the stores that offer the best Mardi Gras morsels in the Miss-Lou. Out of all the nominations cast, the Top 5 king cakes nominated advanced.

The Top 5 nominees in this year’s contest are (in alphabetical order):

Voting starts Feb. 7 and continues to 5 p.m. Feb 13 — Fat Tuesday — at which time the winning king cake will be crowned. One vote per email address per day.

 

 

