Wreck overturns vehicle on Natchez Trace carrying 3 babies, 2 adults

Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A vehice overturns by the Natchez Trace near Selma Estates Road. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — A wreck on the Natchez Trace has overturned a vehicle carrying two adults and three babies, said Adams County Chief Deputy Shane Daugherty.

The wreck happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. this morning. The vehicle appears to have left the Trace before a bridge and overturned at the bottom of a hill onto Selma Estates Road.

Daugherty said all of the vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital and their injuries appear non-life-threatening.

The driver, Azasha Foley, received a possible head and neck injury and the passenger Jerry Sampson complained of arm and shoulder pain, Daugherty said.

The condition of the children was not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information is released.

