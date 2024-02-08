Camper, adjacent house catches fire on Old Washington Road Published 12:42 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — Natchez firefighters stopped a camper fire from destroying a house on Old Washington Road on Thursday morning.

They responded just before 11:30 a.m. to a structure fire at 328 Old Washington Road.

A camper behind the house had completely burned up and a nearby car and the back of the house started to catch fire too.

The homeowner James King said his daughter was inside and escaped with her dog without injury before the house caught on fire. The fire was out before noon.

The section of Old Washington Road and Mascagni Avenue had been blocked temporarily by first responders at the scene.