Football foundation banquet will be held at the end of February Published 11:30 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

NATCHEZ — The Miss-Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame will host their annual awards banquet at the end of February. Tickets are on sale now.

Jones College Head Coach Steve Buckley will be the guest speaker for the 41st annual scholastic awards banquet. Buckley is a Natchez native and played football at South Natchez High School where he graduated in 1981.

The banquet will be at the Father David O’Connor Family Life Center in Natchez on February 27 at 7 pm.

Each year, the local chapter honors the area’s scholar athletes in both high school and junior high football. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from any Miss-Lou Chapter member or by calling 601-493-6450.

Judge Walt Brown will be the emcee for the event and Rev. Doug Broome will give the invocation.

Junior High/Middle School scholar athletes are Murphy Roche from Adams County Christian School, Robert Smith from Cathedral, Andrew Keith from Delta Charter, Zy’lon Alexander from Ferriday, Terrence Logan from Natchez and Ace Brixey from Vidalia.

High School scholar athletes are Kaleb Bailey from Adams County Christian School, Braden Gregg from Cathedral, Davis Cooper from Delta Charter, Aiden Turner from Ferriday, Troy Jones from Natchez and Kabari Davis from Vidalia.