Girl Scout cookies are back, available Saturday at Natchez Markets Published 3:11 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

NATCHEZ — Girl Scouts from Natchez Troop 3745 will be selling Girl Scout cookies from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturday in front of Natchez Market No. 1 and Natchez Market No. 2.

Proceeds from cookie sales stay local and fund the girls’ badge work, area community service and learning efforts. Most recently, the girls volunteered at Mardi Paws, a fundraiser for Hoofbeats and Pawprints, where they led a pet art booth and a hot chocolate stand.

Cookie varieties for sale will include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Lemon-ups and Do-si-dos.

Cookie booths like these help the girls develop communication and sales skills, count and manage money, work with the public and stay organized.

Troop 3745 has 12 members who are 4th-, 5th- and 6th-grade students at Cathedral School, McLaurin Elementary School, Natchez Middle School, Adams County Christian School and Vidalia Upper Elementary School.

The girls will be back at booths at the Natchez Farmer’s Market on Feb. 24.