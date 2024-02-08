Natchez High School football players commit to playing college ball Published 10:10 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

1 of 3

Natchez High School’s senior football players committed to the next level and signed with area colleges on Wednesday.

The players and the colleges they signed with are as follows: Darius Williams committed to Louisiana Christian University, Ca’Ron Williams signed with Copiah Lincoln Community College, Gary Bailey committed to Southwest Community College, Jordan Butler signed with Louisiana Christian University, and Lannen Moore committed to Alcorn State University.