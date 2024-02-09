Bachus receives 3-year contract extension Published 3:26 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

VIDALIA, La. — After an hour of deliberation in executive session, the Concordia Parish School Board voted 8-0 to extend Superintendent Toyua Watson Bachus’ contract for another three years.

Board member Matt Taunton could not participate in the meeting Thursday evening but watched and listened to the meeting live with a laptop.

Fred Butcher, board vice president, said the superintendent evaluation committee met a number of times last week and diligently reviewed Bachus’ performance before recommending that she receive a three-year contract extension.

The extension is subject to further approval of performance goals for the contract period.

The motion was made by board member Derrick Carson and seconded by Fred Marsalis Sr.

Bachus’ current contract began June 2021 and expires June 30 this year with an annual salary of $120,000.

During its January meeting, the school board heard Bachus give a presentation about her job performance evaluation.

“I’m fully prepared and enthusiastic about the prospect of serving another consecutive term as your superintendent,” Bachus said at that meeting. “I want to assure you that my commitment to excellence remains unwavering.”

She also highlighted the improved school performance scores at each school in the district during her tenure as superintendent.

The district as a whole increased its overall SPS score by seven points, which positioned the district to be the second-highest performer in terms of growth statewide.

The SPS growth is also over three points higher than the expectations specified in Bachus’ contract.

Furthermore, Bachus noted improved graduation rates at all high schools and the increase in grant funds which have been used to improve vocational programs, modernize computer labs, and expand SAT testing opportunities.