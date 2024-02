Betty Jean Colenberg King Published 8:09 am Friday, February 9, 2024

FAYETTE – Services for Betty Jean Colenberg King, 71, of Fayette, MS who died, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Jackson, MS will be held at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating.┬áBurial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.