Black History Month tours offered at Melrose Published 1:37 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

In commemoration of Black History Month, Natchez National Historical Park is offering African American-centered tours of the Melrose mansion daily during February.

These tours will focus on the lives of the enslaved men, women, and children who labored at Melrose and associated plantations as well as the system of slavery in this region that funded such extravagant homes.

These tours will take place seven days a week at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 pm. and 4 p.m. The cost is $11.00 for adults, while children 15 and under are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased at Melrose or in advance online at Recreation.gov (https://www.recreation.gov/ ticket/10089703/ticket/ 10089704).

Any group tours should be arranged by calling Melrose directly at 601-446-5790.

The South Slave Cabin at Melrose, which is open to the public daily, features one room of general exhibits related to suburban slavery in Natchez, one furnished room and one room that has been converted to a gallery space for temporary exhibits. Until April 1, visitors will be able to view Mikael Levin’s photographs, “Critical Spaces: Sites of American Slave Rebellion.”

The Melrose grounds and outbuildings are open free of charge from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/natc or call 601-446-5790.