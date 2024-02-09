Cathedral Green Wave eliminated by Parklane at Class 5A South State Tournament Published 11:05 am Friday, February 9, 2024

AMITE, La. — The Cathedral High School Green Wave saw its season come to an end last Wednesday afternoon as the No. 3 seed in MAIS District 4-5A lost to the District 3-5A No. 2 seed Parklane Academy Pioneers 68-23 in the boys’ quarterfinals of the 2024 MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Oak Forest Academy.

No other information on the game was available. Cathedral finished its season with an overall record of 14-17.

No final score was available for the girls’ quarterfinal-round game that took place last Wednesday night between the District 3-5A No. 3 seed Bowling Green School Lady Buccaneers and the District 4-5A No. 2 seed Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave.

The winner of that game not only clinched a berth in next week’s Class 5A State Tournament at Copiah Academy in Gallman, but also was to take on the District 3-5A No. 1 seed Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars at 4 p.m. Friday in the girls’ semifinals, while the loser would see an end to its season.