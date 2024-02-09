Crime Reports: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Westly Hilliard, 56, 102 Nelson Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substances: between 2-10 grams or between 10-20 dosage units. No bond set.

Fareedah Danielle Sabir, 31, 106 Miranda Drive, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Sunday, Feb. 4

Monica Lynn Solomon, 43, 127 Otha Cove, Conehatta, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.

Arrests — Friday, Feb. 2

Travlis Latroy Jones, 23, 124 Brightwood Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Elm Street.

Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Concord Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Three fight in progress reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Brenham Avenue.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Broadway Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jessica Biglane, 40, Orange Avenue, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Kristian Deanna Renee Carter, 39, Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Released without bond.

Travon Shonnell Lyles Jr., 22, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault attempt by physical menace, willful trespass, and petit larceny; personal property of another. Released on $1,500 bond.

Laquaruz Deon Mosley Sr., 39, Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charges of aggravated assault and burglary; inhabited dwelling whether occupied or not. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 63, Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender (non-compliance) and address change notification (non-compliance). Held without bond.

Christopher James Payne, 24, Church Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Held on $442.19 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on East Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on Pond Meadow Road.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Swayze Road.

Two fraud/false pretense reports on Beau Pré Road.

Unwanted subject on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert King, 51, 115 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule I drugs and domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Richard Williams, 44, 517 7th St, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Donald Higginbotham, 26, 132 Doyle Road, Vidalia, outstanding warrants, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I drugs with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Joshua Burns, 39, 196 Lee St., Ridgecrest, resisting an officer and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

David McCurdy, 41, 263 Cowan St., Ferriday, simple criminal damage to property and simple burglary. Bond set at $1,250.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Louisiana 15.

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive.

Fire on Finley Road.

Nuisance animals on Ralphs Road.

Civil matter on Carter Street.

Threats on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Impersonating an officer on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on Tennessee Avenue.

Civil matter on Plum Street.

Theft on Higgins Drive.

Suspicious person on Main Street.

Criminal damage to property on Skipper Drive.

Reports — Monday

Criminal damage to property on Smart Lane.

Theft on Louisiana 65.

Suspicious person on U.S. 84.

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive.

Domestic violence on U.S. 84.

Nuisance animals on Cowan Street.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Nuisance animals on Ferry Road.

Civil matter on Nelson Street.

Fight on Pear Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive.

Loud music on Vidalia Drive.

Unwanted person on Lake St. John.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Skyler Morace, 23, 198 North Grove, Vidalia, outstanding warrants. No bond set.