Diane Turner

Published 9:12 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Natchez Obituaries

June 19, 1959 – Feb. 5, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Diane Turner will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Union Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Natchez National Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in the chapel from 5 until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the service begins on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Sharon Lorraine Hartwell

Betty Jean Colenberg King

Marjorie Cothren Corban

Robert Odell Campbell

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections