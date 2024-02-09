Get your votes in for the best King Cake in the Miss-Lou. Voting continues through Tuesday. Published 1:35 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Three days into The Natchez Democrat’s inaugural King Cake Contest, the race for Miss-Lou Mardi Gras supremacy is shaping up.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, local readers have been casting votes for the best king cake in the Miss-Lou.

As of Friday noon, PJ’s Coffee led with 41% of the vote, with Butter Cakery in a close second place with 35% of the vote. N’awlins Edible was in third place with 14% of the vote with The Donut Shop and Jerry’s Donuts in fourth and fifth place.

Voting continues to 5 p.m. Feb 13 — Fat Tuesday — at which time the winning king cake will be crowned. One vote per email address per day.