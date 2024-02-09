Marjorie Cothren Corban Published 8:06 am Friday, February 9, 2024

April 10, 1939 – Feb. 7, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Marjorie Cothren Corban, 84, of Pearl, MS who passed away Feb. 7, 2024, will be held Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. the funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Natchez, MS. A reception will be held at Clarion Suites in Vidalia, LA after the burial.

Marjorie, more commonly known as Margie or Ganny Maw, was born April 10, 1939, in Smithdale, MS to Otis and Wessie Cothren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Washington Corban, and her two sons, Ronnie Childers, and Keith Childers.

Margie was an avid fisherwoman who was particularly fond of perch jerking. Her favorite things in life were keeping her lawn and garden immaculate, camping all over the country, finding new fishing holes, and spending time with her precious granddaughters. After the loss of her beloved husband, she adopted her new best friend Missy, a 5-pound rotten chihuahua, who quickly became her favorite. She adored her fur baby and spoiled her endlessly.

She leaves behind three daughters, Penny Craft and husband, Larry of Vidalia, LA, Bambi Burleson of Rosetta, MS, and Becky Ensminger and husband, Greg of Ferriday, LA; a daughter-in-law, Vickie Childers of Richland, MS; two brothers, Randy Cothren of Brookhaven, MS and Roger Cothren and wife, Joyce of Smithdale, MS; one sister-in-law, Thelma Allgood of Natchez, MS, and one brother-in-law, Sammy Corban and wife, Susie of Cayuga, TX. She was a proud grandmother to 10 granddaughters and 14 great-grandchildren and was blessed to have a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Sean Maples, Lloyd Schallenberger, Jeremy Fuller, Lane Cothren, Chris McDaniel, and Larry Craft, with Greg Ensminger as an honorary pallbearer.

Margie’s love for her family and puppy was fierce and unwavering. She will be profoundly missed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.