PHOTO GALLERY: Weather cooperates for Krewe of Vidal parade Published 5:02 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia’s Krewe of Vidal parade made its way along Carter Street beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday to the delight of Mardi Gras revelers young and old who lined both sides of the street and gathered candy, beads and trinkets thrown by a variety of krewe members and political candidates galore.

Weather cooperated completely for the family-friendly event with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Momentary sprinkles ended just as the parade began.

The parade, which began at Vidalia High School, ended at Vidalia Upper Elementary, located near the city’s riverfront.