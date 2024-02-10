PHOTO GALLERY: Weather cooperates for Krewe of Vidal parade
Published 5:02 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024
Krewe of Vidal parade makes its way along Carter Street in Vidalia (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick drives an antique car in the Krewe of Vidal parade Saturday. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft greets parade-goers from a float on Saturday. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
From left, friends Aiden Sterner, 10, Maya Ware, 12, and Liam Sterner, also 10, pose for a photo during the Krewe of Vidal parade Saturday. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia’s Krewe of Vidal parade made its way along Carter Street beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday to the delight of Mardi Gras revelers young and old who lined both sides of the street and gathered candy, beads and trinkets thrown by a variety of krewe members and political candidates galore.
Weather cooperated completely for the family-friendly event with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Momentary sprinkles ended just as the parade began.
The parade, which began at Vidalia High School, ended at Vidalia Upper Elementary, located near the city’s riverfront.