Crime Reports: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Myracle Lanea Washington, 22, 77 Cedar Lane, Natchez, on charges of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child (misdemeanor) and public display of sexually oriented materials (misdemeanor). Bond set at $1,000.00 on contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child charge and $1,500.00 on public display of sexually oriented materials charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Hit and run on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Scam on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Juvenile problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop at Red Roof Inn.

Accident on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Troymain Crosby, 25, Johnson Road, Lorman, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Terrance Latron Fields, 49, Mississippi State Highway 33, Fayette, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Chazmyne Gibson, 23, State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tanesha James, 36, Pineview Lane, Fayette, on charge of DUI – 2nd conviction. Released without bond.

Travion Marell Williams, 33, Southview Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Juvenile problem on Brookfield Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Jason Court.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Selma Estates Road.

Threats on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Malicious mischief on Reba Christian Road.

Traffic stop on Reba Christian Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Shameka Williams, 46, 358 Concordia Park Drive, resisting an officer. Bond set at $250.

Eric Jefferson, 48, 358 Concordia Park Drive, aggravated battery, domestic violence. No bond set.

Pasty Byrd, 47, 1241 Hwy Apt. Colfax, aggravated assault, possession of a legend drug and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Teresa Wilson, 58, 218 Jefferson St., Vidalia, intimidating of a witness. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Amanda Evans, 29, 2743 Louisiana 571 Waterproof, obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Pamela Clark, 56, 210 Bingham St., Clayton, obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Possession of stolen property on Concordia Park Drive.

Theft on Moose Lodge Road.

Officer needs assistance on U.S. 84.

Resisting an officer on Concordia Park Drive.

Animal cruelty on Riverside Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Animals at large on Eagle Road.

Animals at large on Carter Street.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Animals at large on Belle Grove Circle.

Shots fired on Louisiana 568.

Animals at large on Stephens Road.

Cyber stalking on Kyle Road.

Simple assault on Doyle Road.