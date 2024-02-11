Natchez, Adams County under tornado watch until 1 a.m. Published 10:36 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County remain under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. on Monday.

On Monday, forecasters predict cloudy skies with temperatures falling to approximately 47 by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Jackson West winds are expected at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Clouds are forecast to continue Monday night, then becoming clear with a low Monday night around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 20 miles per hour with guests as high as 25 are expected.

On Tuesday, sunny conditions are forecast with a high near 57. North northwest winds are expected around 10 miles per hour.