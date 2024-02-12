ACCS Rebels end up 4th at Class 5A South State Tournament Published 12:39 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

AMITE, La. — It was a tough weekend for Adams County Christian School’s varsity boys’ basketball team at the MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Oak Forest Academy.

First, the District 4-5A No. 2 seed ACCS Rebels fell to the District 3-5A No. 1 seed and tournament host Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets 66-36 last Friday night in the boys’ semifinal round.

Lance White lead ACCS with 12 points and Landon McGuire added nine points. Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman knew his team would have its hands full against a good Oak Forest team. But the margin of victory likely surprised him the most.

“Oak Forest is the No. 1 team in the South. They outplayed us. They played much better than we did,” Freeman said.

That loss put the Rebels in the third-place game against an all-too-familiar opponent in District 4-5A No. 1 seed Copiah Academy last Saturday afternoon after the Colonels were upset by District 3-5A No. 2 seed Parklane Academy in surprisingly blowout fashion 64-37.

It was a close game for three quarters, but Copiah Academy put some distance between itself and ACCS as the Colonels went on to defeat the Rebels 42-31.

McGuire led the Rebels with 10 points and Tyson Young chipped in with eight points.

“First three quarters we played really well. Fourth quarter, they went on a big run and they went up by seven or eight points and we had to do some fouling,” Freeman said. “They stretched the lead out to 11.”

With the loss, ACCS dropped to 20-5 overall and ended up as the South No. 4 seed for the 2024 MAIS Class 5A State Tournament at Copiah Academy in Gallman. The Rebels take on the North No. 1 Heritage Academy Patriots in a boys’ quarterfinal-round game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Now we’ve got the No. 1 team out of the North. They’re really good,” Freeman said. “They’re a very good team.”