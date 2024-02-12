Margaret JoAnn Magee Published 3:43 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

April 08, 1941 – Feb. 11, 2024

NATCHEZ – Services for Margaret JoAnn Magee, 82, of Natchez who died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at her home in Natchez will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wesley Downes of First Assembly of God officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Magee was born April 08, 1941, in Monticello, MS the daughter of Oscar Smith and Johnnie Mae Hall Smith.

She married William Harold Magee on Dec. 15, 1958, at Springfield Baptist Church. They were married for 57 years.

Mrs. Magee was preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Magee; parents, Oscar and Johnnie Mae Smith; son, Charles Allen Magee; sister, Betty Lou Smith; brother, Billy “Porky” Smith; sister-in-law, Debbie Smith; daughter-in-law, Patricia Magee; and nephew, Johnnie Dale Smith.

Survivors include her four sons, Robert Magee and wife, Sybil, Donald Magee and wife, Liz, Alton Magee, and wife, Connie, and Kenneth Magee and wife, Jodie; brother, George Earl Smith and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Anthony Magee, Curtis Magee, Tracy Dooley-McCarthy, Meagan Floyd, Jeffery Magee, Marlee Magee, Preslee Magee, and Christy Staggs; great-grandchildren, Zachary Dooley, Lane Dooley, Hunter McCarthy, Marley McCarthy, Wyatt Floyd, Hallie Floyd and Roby Thorpe; daughter-in-law, Billie Magee; dearly loved nephew, Eric Smith; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.