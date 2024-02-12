Natchez Festival of Music announces Spring Pilgrimage concert series Published 2:05 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The Natchez Festival of Music is excited to present an enchanting lineup of musical events for its 2024 Spring Pilgrimage Concert Series.

This series promises to be a celebration of musical diversity, featuring the best of American music, from Broadway to Hollywood and much more. Performances will include:

The Great American Songbook with Mayor Dan Gibson

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Thursday, March 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Venue: Stanton Hall, 401 High St.

This concert will feature timeless hits from the golden age of American music, showcasing songs by iconic composers and performers that have shaped the American musical landscape.

A Musical Portrait of America

Date: Thursday, March 21

Thursday, March 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Venue: First Presbyterian Church, 117 Pearl St.

Trumpeter Ryan Stransky, vocalist Aavriel Smith and pianist Tony Gordon will lead audiences through a melodic exploration of Americana, presenting an array of Ragtime, Blues, Jazz, Gospel and Folk music.

A Musical Kaleidoscope by the Collaborative Piano Studio of the University of Southern Mississippi

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Tuesday, March 26 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Venue: First Presbyterian Church, 117 Pearl St.

This vibrant and diverse program will be presented by the University of Southern Mississippi’s Collaborative Piano Studio. This concert will feature an eclectic mix of compositions, promising a visually and sonically stunning experience for all attendees.

Speakeasy – Music from the Roaring 20s with Burnley Cook

Date: Thursday, April 4

Thursday, April 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Venue: Magnolia Hall, 215 S. Pearl St.

Pianist Burnley Cook will take you on a musical journey to the 1920s, celebrating the era’s jazz, blues, swing and more.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s costumes for a truly immersive experience.

Admission Details Tickets for each Pilgrimage Concert are priced at $25. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Natchez Festival of Music.

The Natchez Festival of Music was founded in 1990 as the Natchez Opera Festival. In its early days, it produced four fully staged operas every May in addition to several vocal instrumental recitals. As the festival gradually broadened its offerings to include Broadway musicals and jazz, the name eventually changed to the Natchez Festival of Music.

The festival is now in its 34th year of presenting high-quality musical productions in Natchez.

The Festival benefits the City of Natchez in terms of contributing to the quality of life for its citizens, making the city more attractive for businesses to locate to Natchez, providing educational experiences for children in around the Miss-Lou area and being a major tourism component to the city’s overall cultural offerings.

While the original festival limited its performances to the month of May, the festival now offers year-round presentations and performances that help make Natchez a year-round destination for cultural tourism.