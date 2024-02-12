Willie Mae Washington Published 3:46 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

May 11, 1952 – Feb. 4, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral service for Wilie Mae Washington, 71, of Crosby, who departed this earthly life on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Jackson was be held Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home with Pastor Reginald Jackson officiating.

Burial followed at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Perrytown, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Willie Mae was born May 11, 1952, in Natchez, the daughter of Pearleana Washington and Willie J. Washington. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Washington enjoyed cooking, gardening and cleaning.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Prentiss Barnes; sisters, Martha Washington and Mary Ann Hall and brother, Larry Washington.

Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: son, Dexter Washington, Sr., (Sheryl); brothers, Willie L. Washington (Augustine), Willie J. Washington and Walter Washington; grandchildren, Daphanee Washington, Dexter Washington, Jr., Charity Washington, Daniel Washington, Colin Washington, Garrett Washington; great-grandchild, Jakiyah Washington; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com