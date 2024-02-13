After thousands of votes, Miss-Lou readers crown inaugural King Cake contest winner Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Seven days and more than 5,000 votes later, the first Miss-Lou King Cake contest winner was announced on Fat Tuesday.

With 58% of the vote, Buttery Cakery, on Main Street in Natchez, walked away with the title in The Natchez Democrat’s inaugural contest.

PJ’s Coffee, on 61 South in Natchez, came in second with 34% of the vote and N’awlin’s Edibles, a catering company in Vidalia, came in third with 4% of the vote.

The Donut Shop in Natchez and Jerry’s Donuts in Vidalia received 2% of the vote.

Thanks to all who placed nominations and cast votes in our inaugural contest.

We can’t wait until next year’s contest, which we hope will be bigger, better, and tastier.