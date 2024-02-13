After thousands of votes, Miss-Lou readers crown inaugural King Cake contest winner

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Staff Reports

Seven days and more than 5,000 votes later, the first Miss-Lou King Cake contest winner was announced on Fat Tuesday.

With 58% of the vote, Buttery Cakery, on Main Street in Natchez, walked away with the title in The Natchez Democrat’s inaugural contest.

PJ’s Coffee, on 61 South in Natchez, came in second with 34% of the vote and N’awlin’s Edibles, a catering company in Vidalia, came in third with 4% of the vote.

Email newsletter signup

The Donut Shop in Natchez and Jerry’s Donuts in Vidalia received 2% of the vote.

Thanks to all who placed nominations and cast votes in our inaugural contest.

We can’t wait until next year’s contest, which we hope will be bigger, better, and tastier.

 

More News

Your Take: Happy Mardi Gras!

Adams County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9; Bids farewell to Bloodhound Duke

Pets of the week: Billy, Libby, Button and Kyzer

Private applicator pesticide training to be held in March

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What is your favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookies?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections