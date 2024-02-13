Arthur Lee Vaughan, Jr. Published 10:34 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

March 10, 1937 – Feb. 7, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Arthur Lee Vaughan, Jr., 86, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Bro. John E. Alwood and Rev. Clyde Ray Webber officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Arthur Lee Vaughan, Jr. was born on Wednesday, March 10, 1937, in Bruce, MS, to Arthur Lee Vaughan, Sr., and Ione Cheek Vaughan. He departed this life, peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Alexandria, LA, surrounded by his immediate family.

“A.L.”, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Friar’s Point High School in 1955, where he worked in a pharmacy in nearby Clarksdale, MS, and became motivated to become a pharmacist. He attended Howard College in Birmingham for one semester and Memphis State for one semester before enrolling in the University of Mississippi, where he graduated in 1963. Licenses to practice were granted in both Mississippi and Louisiana, and he began practice in Shreveport. Later in 1963 he moved to Ferriday and became known as “AL.” He established Vaughan’s City Drug in 1967; the establishment became known as the Rayban headquarters in the area and made known by his dear friend, Dave Kimbro, known as Roscoe on the radio who was famous for singing “It’s an Al Vaughan kind of Day”. A fifty-year certificate was received in 2013 from the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy.

Al was a loyal supporter of the Ole Miss Rebels and was a member of the Loyalty Foundation for many years. He served one term as president of the Ferriday Jaycees, served as an elder in Ferriday Presbyterian Church, and served two terms as a commissioner on the Lake St. John board. He coached a team in Dixie Youth baseball for several years and was coach of the Minor League All-Star team that won the Southern District Championship in 1982. Al was also a member of the Ferriday Rotary Club.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Wayne Vaughan.

He leaves behind his wife, Jane, of sixty years; two sons, Christopher Lee (Susan) and Gregory Arthur; three grandsons, Joseph Turner Vaughan, William Christopher Vaughan, and Thomas Gregory Vaughan, and one granddaughter, Emily Caroline Vaughan. He is also survived by two nephews, David Wayne Vaughan, Jr. and Phillip Barry Vaughan, and one niece, Debra Vaughan Booker.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, from 10 until service time at 11 a.m.

