Pets of the week: Billy, Libby, Button and Kyzer Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

1 of 4

NATCHEZ — Billy is a 2-year-old neutered male Lab mix, heartworm negative and up to date on all medical. Billy is a survivor having gone through being dumped twice and shot, and heartworm treatment — and he holds no grudges. He loves everyone he meets and he also gets along with other dogs. Billy is a healthy, happy boy ready to meet his forever family. Please visit www.hoofbeatsandpawprintsrescue.org or text 601-303-0672 for more information and to set up an appointment to meet Billy.

This is Libby. She was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. Libby walks well on a leash. She is a very sweet dog that is desperately looking for a furever home or a foster. The Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter is located at 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Meet Button. He was brought in as a stray. Button is about a year old and is a very sweet little cat. He is just patiently waiting for a new furever family to take this cute little Button home. The Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter is located at 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Hey, y’all! My name is Kyzer, and I’m just a puppy, but I am more than ready to leave this crate for a fun-filled family! I like to play, go for walks, and chill on the sofa and watch TV…especially the shows with loud sirens and humans dressed in blue! One thing though, you gotta have a fenced yard to keep me safe! Come by Concordia PAWS and apply to be my BFF! Visiting hours at Concordia PAWS, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana, are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A fenced yard or enclosure is a requirement to keep dogs safe.