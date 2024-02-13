Private applicator pesticide training to be held in March Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Jason Jones, Adams County Extension coordinator/agent, will conduct a private applicator pesticide training on Wednesday, March 6, at the Adams County Extension Service Office located at 75 A Carthage Point Road in Natchez. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m.

The cost of the training is $20. No cash accepted. Check or money order only and made payable to MSU-Extension.

Please call the Adams County Extension office by Friday, March 1, to register at 601-445-8201.

Adams County Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs.

Please contact the Adams County Extension office before the training to request reasonable accommodation and to reserve a seat.

Mississippi State University Extension conducts training courses for individuals wishing to obtain private applicator certification.

A private applicator is a certified applicator who uses or supervises the use of restricted-use pesticides to produce an agricultural commodity on his or her land, leased land /rented land or the lands of his or her employer.

Instructor: Jason Jones can be reached by calling 601-445-8201 or via email at j.jones@msstate.edu.