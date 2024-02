Your Take: Happy Mardi Gras! Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

NATCHEZ — The Watts family is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras! Kirby Watts submitted this photo of the gorgeous wreath and garland made by his friend, Susan Hicks. If you have a photo you would like to share with readers of The Natchez Democrat, please submit it in jpg format to yourtake@natchezdemocrat.com.